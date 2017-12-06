LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several San Fernando Valley schools will stay closed through Friday due to a new fire in the Sepulveda Pass and ongoing fires burning elsewhere across Southern California. A full list is available on the district website.
Los Angeles Unified School District announced all San Fernando Valley area schools will remain closed through the rest of the week after being closed Wednesday. The district says all students and staff should plan to remain home due to smoke and ash that have permeated the air from fires in the Sepulveda Pass, the Sylmar area and Ventura.
Schools in Local District West
- Roscomare Road Elementary
- Community Elementary Magnet Charter School
- Kenter Canyon Elementary School
Schools in Local District Northeast
- Apperson Street Elementary School
- Brainard Elementary School
- Harding Elementary School
- Hubbard Elementary School
- Mount Gleason Middle School
- Mount Lukens Continuation High
- Mountain View Elementary School
- Pinewood Avenue Elementary School
- Pinewood Avenue Early Education Center
- Plainview Academic Charter Academy
- Stonehurst Avenue Elementary School
- Sunland Elementary School
- Vaughn Early Education Center
- Verdugo Hills Senior High School
- Vinedale Elementary School
- Sylmar Leadership Academy
- Sylmar Elementary School
- Sylmar High School/Sylmar Biotech
- Olive Vista Middle School
- Haddon Elementary School/Haddon Early Education Center
- Gridley Elementary
- Dyer Elementary School
- El Dorado Elementary School
- Vista Del Valle Elementary School
- Cesar Chavez Learning Academy
- Morningside Elementary School
- San Fernando Middle School
- Broadous Elementary School and Early Education Center
- Osceola Elementary School
- Herrick Elementary School
- Maclay Middle School
- Coughlin Elementary School
- Pacoima Middle School
- Telfair Elementary School
- O’Melveny Elementary School
- San Fernando Elementary School
- San Fernando High School
- Sharp Elementary School
- Vena Elementary School
- Sun Valley High School
- Sun Valley Middle School
- Fernangeles Elementary School
- Pacoima Early Education Center
- Evergreen Continuation High School
- Mission Continuation High School
- Mount Lukens Continuation High
- North Valley Occupation Center
The following charter schools in the LAUSD area will also be closed:
- Alliance Marine-Innovation & Technology 6-12 Complex
- Bert Corona Charter School
- Bert Corona Charter High School
- Discovery Charter Preparatory School
- Fenton Avenue Charter School
- Fenton Primary Center
- Montague Charter Academy
- N.E.W. Academy Canoga Park
- Pacoima Charter School
- PUC Lakeview Charter Academy
- PUC Community Charter Elementary School
- PUC Community Charter Middle School
- PUC Community Charter Early College High School
- PUC Inspire Charter Academy
- PUC Nueva Esperanza Charter Academy
- PUC Lakeview Charter High School
- PUC Triumph Charter Academy
- PUC Triumph Charter High School
- Valor Academy Elementary School
- Valor Academy Middle School
- Valor Academy High School
- North Valley Occupational Center (Day and Evening Classes)
- East Valley Occupational Center (Day and Evening Classes)
- North Hollywood Learning Center
- Rinaldi Adult Learning Center
- North Valley Aviation Center (Day and Evening Classes)
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District schools, close to where the new fire is burning in the Sepulveda Pass, will also be closed Wednesday.
The Skirball Fire is burning in an area where there are a number of private schools. Private schools closed include:
- Marymount High School
- Alice And Nahum Lainer Private Jewish Day School
The fire is burning just a few miles away from UCLA, which says it is monitoring the fire. The university remains open, but says classes at noon or after have been canceled. UCLA has also canceled Wednesday night’s basketball game at Pauley Pavilion due to the fire and UCLA football practice because of the current air quality conditions.
In Ventura County, where the Thomas Fire has burned 65,000 acres, nearly all of Ventura County Office of Education’s K-12 campuses will be closed, including schools in:
- ACE Charter High SchoolConejo Valley Unified School District
- Fillmore Unified School District
- Hueneme Elementary School District
- Mesa Union Elementary School District
- Moorpark Unified School District
- Mupu Elementary School District
- Ocean View Elementary School District
- Ojai Unified School District
- Oxnard Elementary School District
- Oxnard Union High School District
- Pleasant Valley School District
- Rio Elementary School District
- Santa Clara Elementary School District
- Santa Paula Unified School District
- Simi Valley Unified School District
- University Preparation Charter School
- VCOE Career Education Center sites
- VCOE-Operated School Sites and classrooms
- Ventura Unified School District
In Santa Clarita, the Rye Fire forced the evacuation of Hart District Schools, but campuses are expected to be open Wednesday.