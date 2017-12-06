LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several San Fernando Valley schools will stay closed through Friday due to a new fire in the Sepulveda Pass and ongoing fires burning elsewhere across Southern California. A full list is available on the district website.

Los Angeles Unified School District announced all San Fernando Valley area schools will remain closed through the rest of the week after being closed Wednesday. The district says all students and staff should plan to remain home due to smoke and ash that have permeated the air from fires in the Sepulveda Pass, the Sylmar area and Ventura.

Schools in Local District West

Roscomare Road Elementary

Community Elementary Magnet Charter School

Kenter Canyon Elementary School

Schools in Local District Northeast

Apperson Street Elementary School

Brainard Elementary School

Harding Elementary School

Hubbard Elementary School

Mount Gleason Middle School

Mount Lukens Continuation High

Mountain View Elementary School

Pinewood Avenue Elementary School

Pinewood Avenue Early Education Center

Plainview Academic Charter Academy

Stonehurst Avenue Elementary School

Sunland Elementary School

Vaughn Early Education Center

Verdugo Hills Senior High School

Vinedale Elementary School

Sylmar Leadership Academy

Sylmar Elementary School

Sylmar High School/Sylmar Biotech

Olive Vista Middle School

Haddon Elementary School/Haddon Early Education Center

Gridley Elementary

Dyer Elementary School

El Dorado Elementary School

Vista Del Valle Elementary School

Cesar Chavez Learning Academy

Morningside Elementary School

San Fernando Middle School

Broadous Elementary School and Early Education Center

Osceola Elementary School

Herrick Elementary School

Maclay Middle School

Coughlin Elementary School

Pacoima Middle School

Telfair Elementary School

O’Melveny Elementary School

San Fernando Elementary School

San Fernando High School

Sharp Elementary School

Vena Elementary School

Sun Valley High School

Sun Valley Middle School

Fernangeles Elementary School

Pacoima Early Education Center

Evergreen Continuation High School

Mission Continuation High School

Mount Lukens Continuation High

North Valley Occupation Center

The following charter schools in the LAUSD area will also be closed:

Alliance Marine-Innovation & Technology 6-12 Complex

Bert Corona Charter School

Bert Corona Charter High School

Discovery Charter Preparatory School

Fenton Avenue Charter School

Fenton Primary Center

Montague Charter Academy

N.E.W. Academy Canoga Park

Pacoima Charter School

PUC Lakeview Charter Academy

PUC Community Charter Elementary School

PUC Community Charter Middle School

PUC Community Charter Early College High School

PUC Inspire Charter Academy

PUC Nueva Esperanza Charter Academy

PUC Lakeview Charter High School

PUC Triumph Charter Academy

PUC Triumph Charter High School

Valor Academy Elementary School

Valor Academy Middle School

Valor Academy High School

The following adult and career education schools are closed Wednesday:

North Valley Occupational Center (Day and Evening Classes)

East Valley Occupational Center (Day and Evening Classes)

North Hollywood Learning Center

Rinaldi Adult Learning Center

North Valley Aviation Center (Day and Evening Classes)

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District schools, close to where the new fire is burning in the Sepulveda Pass, will also be closed Wednesday.

ALL SMMUSD SCHOOLS WILL BE CLOSED TODAY DUE TO NEW FIRE DEVELOPMENTS. Stay safe everyone!

Any district office mgmt who can safely come into work should report to work. We are convening the EOC this morning. — SMMUSD (@SMMUSD) December 6, 2017

The Skirball Fire is burning in an area where there are a number of private schools. Private schools closed include:

Marymount High School

Alice And Nahum Lainer Private Jewish Day School

The fire is burning just a few miles away from UCLA, which says it is monitoring the fire. The university remains open, but says classes at noon or after have been canceled. UCLA has also canceled Wednesday night’s basketball game at Pauley Pavilion due to the fire and UCLA football practice because of the current air quality conditions.

In Ventura County, where the Thomas Fire has burned 65,000 acres, nearly all of Ventura County Office of Education’s K-12 campuses will be closed, including schools in:

ACE Charter High SchoolConejo Valley Unified School District

Fillmore Unified School District

Hueneme Elementary School District

Mesa Union Elementary School District

Moorpark Unified School District

Mupu Elementary School District

Ocean View Elementary School District

Ojai Unified School District

Oxnard Elementary School District

Oxnard Union High School District

Pleasant Valley School District

Rio Elementary School District

Santa Clara Elementary School District

Santa Paula Unified School District

Simi Valley Unified School District

University Preparation Charter School

VCOE Career Education Center sites

VCOE-Operated School Sites and classrooms

Ventura Unified School District

In Santa Clarita, the Rye Fire forced the evacuation of Hart District Schools, but campuses are expected to be open Wednesday.