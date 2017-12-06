LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 44-year-old San Pedro man on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to threatening the life of one of President Donald Trump’s harshest critics in Congress.
Anthony Scott Lloyd said he did not intend to harm Democratic Congresswoman Rep. Maxine Waters of Los Angeles, despite allegedly leaving a voicemail stating as much.
According to court papers, Lloyd became angered when he heard Waters criticizing Trump on the radio. He then left a message at Waters’ Capitol Hill office saying, “If you continue to make threats toward the president, you’re going to wind up dead, Maxine, ’cause we’ll kill you.”
Lloyd also called Waters the N-word and used a gay slur in the voicemail.
After the threat was reported to Capitol police, Lloyd was interviewed by the a federal agent in San Pedro, where he lives with his grandmother. During questioning, he said he not actually intend to harm Waters and identified himself as a “pro-Trump supporter.”
If convicted, Lloyd faces up to 10 years federal prison. His trial date is set for Jan. 30.
