LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As firefighters continue to battle three wildfires in two counties, two of which are at zero containment, a new brush fire broke out along the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass early Wednesday morning.
The 50-acre fire was first reported at 4:50 a.m. on the east side of the northbound lanes, where there are a number of schools and condominium complexes, across the freeway from Skirball Center Drive.
All northbound lanes at Bel Air Crest Drive will remain closed until at least 6 a.m.
Authorities say the brush fire is moving uphill and is not wind-driven at this time.