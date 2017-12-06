SKIRBALL FIRE405 Reopens For Evening Commute THOMAS FIRE: Strong Winds Could Worsen Conditions
CREEK FIRE: 210 Freeway Reopens CLOSURES: All Closings And Evacuations
MORE: Live Blog | Watch Live | Listen Live | Photo Gallery | How You Can Help
Filed Under:SoCal Fires

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Millions of mobile phones in the Los Angeles area lit up Wednesday night with a howling alert warning of strong winds that could create extreme fire danger.

The California Office of Emergency Services issued the alert at exactly 8 p.m., encouraging recipients to “Stay alert. Listen to authorities.”

Fires in the Los Angeles area have burned more than 100,000 acres, an area greater than the entire city of Atlanta, since early Tuesday.

The alert with a long, loud tone startled users on social media, who were quick to respond to the message. Some responses were serious. Some were less so.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch