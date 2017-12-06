LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Millions of mobile phones in the Los Angeles area lit up Wednesday night with a howling alert warning of strong winds that could create extreme fire danger.
The California Office of Emergency Services issued the alert at exactly 8 p.m., encouraging recipients to “Stay alert. Listen to authorities.”
Fires in the Los Angeles area have burned more than 100,000 acres, an area greater than the entire city of Atlanta, since early Tuesday.
The alert with a long, loud tone startled users on social media, who were quick to respond to the message. Some responses were serious. Some were less so.