LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Millions of mobile phones in the Los Angeles area lit up Wednesday night with a howling alert warning of strong winds that could create extreme fire danger.

The California Office of Emergency Services issued the alert at exactly 8 p.m., encouraging recipients to “Stay alert. Listen to authorities.”

Fires in the Los Angeles area have burned more than 100,000 acres, an area greater than the entire city of Atlanta, since early Tuesday.

The alert with a long, loud tone startled users on social media, who were quick to respond to the message. Some responses were serious. Some were less so.

Just received a high wind alert! Keep safe everyone! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EXQbRkK4eA — Jennifer M (@justlikehvn) December 7, 2017

Oh thank you I was not aware and totally missed the cloud of smoke and ash choking me as I took the dog out when this alert came. pic.twitter.com/WONu4Yn1hP — R. O'Brien-Bours (@RobinsonOB) December 7, 2017

please stay safe and be ready to leave at a moment's notice with your pets and valuables. your lives are the most important thing, and it looks like it's going to be a rough night. charge your phones and devices and battery packs. stay alert. 😦 ❤ — syd 🦒 (@shitpostney) December 7, 2017

*gets alert of extreme fire threat and high winds*

Students: "But do we still have finals tho" — Hannah M Walsh (@HanMaryW) December 7, 2017

i just got an emergency alert about high winds making the fire more dangerous and to listen to authorities if it gets too bad hhhhhhhhhhh — kiddo (@glowsquids) December 7, 2017

Just got an emergency alert warning for extremely strong winds but I’m already going to go get ice cream — mj chalamet (@4am4am) December 7, 2017

these Emergency Fire alert warnings blaring on my phone are encouraging me to go put out this fire my damn self. ill go huck some water balloons #LAFires — surfnakd23 (@surfnakd23) December 7, 2017

Oy. Don’t love getting this alert on my phone 😬 Stay safe everyone! #CaliforniaWildfires #CAFires pic.twitter.com/MSEcJ7C8NF — Talia Osteen Hess (@TaliOsteen) December 7, 2017

Did anyone else get an alert ?!? !!!? — 🌜Sade🌛 (@SadeLaSoul) December 7, 2017

Hey thanks for that massively loud alert on my phone @NotifyLA but the bright orange sky and falling ashes was enough of an alert to get me to go to the store and pickup respirators. Thanks for waking up the entire house though. 👍🏽 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/oXLQBPMotQ — Ramm (@Ramsteinrig) December 7, 2017