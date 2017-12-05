THOMAS FIRE: Wildfire Grows To 50,000+ Acres | Closures And Evacuations
Filed Under:Creek Fire, Creek Fire evacuations, Fire, Gibson Ranch, Horses, Kristine Lazar, Local TV, SoCal Fires, Sunland

SUNLAND (CBSLA) — While covering the fire in Sunland, CBS2/KCAL9’s Kristine Lazar and her cameraman Marvin Stone stepped in to save horses from the fast-moving flames at Gibson Ranch.

Lazar described the scene as “frantic” and “tense” with thick black smoke and flames making it difficult to breathe for the horses and people on the ranch.

Related: Sylmar Fire Forces Hundreds To Evacuate, Shuts Down 210 Freeway

Volunteers were trying to get the horses out and Lazar and Stone helped evacuate the horses. The volunteers had buckets of water trying to put out the flames.

d2691114d0924048bc4f5c75241b72b0 WATCH: CBS2 Reporter Kristine Lazar Helps Save Horses From Fire

When Lazar and Stone arrived on the scene the flames were spreading fast and the firefighters had not gotten there yet.

Gibson Ranch is a family-owned hoarse boarding and equine event facility.

