SUNLAND (CBSLA) — While covering the fire in Sunland, CBS2/KCAL9’s Kristine Lazar and her cameraman Marvin Stone stepped in to save horses from the fast-moving flames at Gibson Ranch.
Lazar described the scene as “frantic” and “tense” with thick black smoke and flames making it difficult to breathe for the horses and people on the ranch.
Volunteers were trying to get the horses out and Lazar and Stone helped evacuate the horses. The volunteers had buckets of water trying to put out the flames.
When Lazar and Stone arrived on the scene the flames were spreading fast and the firefighters had not gotten there yet.
Gibson Ranch is a family-owned hoarse boarding and equine event facility.