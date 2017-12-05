SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Hundreds were forced to flee their homes and the Foothill (210) Freeway was shut down after a wildfire that erupted in the Angeles National Forest above Sylmar early Tuesday charred more than 11,000 acres and damaged several structures, officials said.

More than 400 firefighters were on hand to battle the brush fire in the Kagel Canyon area, which broke out just before 4 a.m. in the area of Gold Creek and Little Tujunga roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which was assisting the U.S. Forest Service and the Los Angeles Fire Department in the battle.

Dubbed the Creek Fire, the blaze forced mandatory evacuations for homes in the Kagel Canyon area, mobile homes in Lopez Canyon and at the top of Maclay; homes in the Arroyo Street area north of the 210 Freeway, and in the Pacoima Wash.

While fire officials did not provide a specific number of homes damaged in the fire, CBS2’s Greg Mills said at least eight homes had burned near Via Santa Barbara and Via San Anselmo in Sylmar.

“I’m heartbroken”…homeowner who lost homemin #CreekFire. At least 8 homes burned in Via Santa Barbara/Via San Anselmo street area of #Sylmar. @CBSLA #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/EcF3xTJaJZ — Greg Mills (@GregMillsTVNews) December 5, 2017

Homes Gutted By Creek Fire In Sylmar



Evacuation centers have been set up at the Sylmar Recreation Center, 13109 Borden Ave., and the Sunland Senior Center, 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland.

About 100 patients at Mountain View Convalescent Center in the 13000 block of Fenton Avenue in Sylmar were voluntarily evacuated due to the fire, according to officials.

Hubbard and Harding Elementary school students will be redirected Tuesday to San Fernando High, 11133 O’Melveny Ave., according to Los Angeles Unified School District. LA Mission College will be closed Tuesday. All other schools will be open as usual.

The sheriff’s department also warned resident to be aware of wild animals that may be driven out of their habitat due to the Creek Fire and into fire-impacted communities.

The Wildlife Waystation, which houses wild and exotic animals, is located just a quarter of an acre away from the flames and people at the facility are also in need of evacuation.

The Los Angeles Equestrian Center had reached capacity and would no longer accept any large animals being evacuated due to the Creek Fire, officials said. Large animals can be taken to Pierce College in Woodland Hills.

Barry Koper says Tuesday’s mandatory evacuation will be the fourth time he’s had to leave his home due to a wildfire in the area.

“This one just whipped up out of nowhere and caught us all by surprise,” he said.