Fire Breaks Out In Sylmar, Threatening Homes, Wildlife Waystation

SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Firefighters are battling a new blaze that erupted in the Angeles National Forest above Sylmar early Tuesday.
The Kagel Fire has so far burned 100 acres and was visible as far as the Ventura (101) Freeway in Sherman Oaks soon after it broke out at about 4 a.m.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say evacuations are underway as several homes and structures in the mountain areas are threatened by the flames.
The Wildlife Waystation, which houses wild and exotic animals, is located just a quarter of an acre away from the flames and people at the facility are also in need of evacuation.