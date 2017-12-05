Fire Breaks Out In Sylmar, Threatening Homes, Wildlife Waystation

Filed Under: Brush Fire, Kagel Fire, Sylmar, Wildlife Waystation
(credit: CBS)

SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Firefighters are battling a new blaze that erupted in the Angeles National Forest above Sylmar early Tuesday.

The Kagel Fire has so far burned 100 acres and was visible as far as the Ventura (101) Freeway in Sherman Oaks soon after it broke out at about 4 a.m.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say evacuations are underway as several homes and structures in the mountain areas are threatened by the flames.

The Wildlife Waystation, which houses wild and exotic animals, is located just a quarter of an acre away from the flames and people at the facility are also in need of evacuation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch