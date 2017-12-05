LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least three major wildfires were burning Tuesday in Southern California, sparking by usually fierce winds and dry, warm weather.
Here’s what what know about these fires:
Name: Thomas Fire
Location: Ventura and Santa Paula
Acres burned: About 50,000
Containment: 0 percent
Structures destroyed or threatened: 150 homes destroyed, as many as 3,000 structures threatened
Evacuations: 27,000 homes evacuated. See map.
Name: Creek Fire
Location: Sylmar
Acres burned: About 11,000
Containment: 0 percent
Structures destroyed or threatened: Structures destroyed but number unknown
Evacuations: About 150,000 residents. See map.
Name: Rye Fire
Location: Santa Clarita
Acres burned: About 5,000
Containment: 5 percent
Structures destroyed or threatened: No structures reported destroyed
Evacuations: About 1,300 homes evacuated, with evacuations lifted about 6 p.m.