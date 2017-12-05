THOMAS FIRE: Wildfire Grows To 50,000+ Acres | Closures And Evacuations
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least three major wildfires were burning Tuesday in Southern California, sparking by usually fierce winds and dry, warm weather.

Here’s what what know about these fires:

Name: Thomas Fire

Location: Ventura and Santa Paula

Acres burned: About 50,000

Containment: 0 percent

Structures destroyed or threatened: 150 homes destroyed, as many as 3,000 structures threatened

Evacuations: 27,000 homes evacuated. See map.

———————————————————————————

Name: Creek Fire

Location: Sylmar

Acres burned: About 11,000

Containment: 0 percent

Structures destroyed or threatened: Structures destroyed but number unknown

Evacuations: About 150,000 residents. See map.

———————————————————————————

Name: Rye Fire

Location: Santa Clarita

Acres burned: About 5,000

Containment: 5 percent

Structures destroyed or threatened: No structures reported destroyed

Evacuations: About 1,300 homes evacuated, with evacuations lifted about 6 p.m.

