Santa Clarita Fire Jumps To 200 Acres; 911 System Down

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Extremely dry weather and gusty winds fueled a fast-moving brush fire Tuesday in Santa Clarita.

The 200-acre Rye Fire broke out in the 25000 block of Rye Canyon Loop just after 9:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Flames were burning in light to medium fuels amid wind gusts as much as 30 miles per hour, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on evacuations.

The Golden State (5) Freeway was closed in both directions due to the fire in the area of State Route 126.

The fire appeared to be linked to a power outage that left the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s 911 system offline, authorities said.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

