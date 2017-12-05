THOMAS FIRE: Wildfire Grows To 50,000+ Acres | Closures And Evacuations CREEK FIRE: Homes Damaged, Mandatory Evacs In Place | Closures And Evacuations RYE FIRE: Magic Mountain Evacuated, 5 Freeway Reopened MORE: Live Blog: Fires Burn Across SoCal | Watch Live | Listen Live | Photos
gettyimages 886206604 Police In Honduran Capital Refusing To Enforce Curfew Amid Election Protests

Members of Honduras National Police and police officers belonging to COBRA Special Riot Command stand outside the COBRA headquarters as they refuse to crack down on demonstrators in Tegucigalpa on December 5, 2017. (PHTO: ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP/Getty Images)

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Some police in Honduras are choosing not to enforce a government-ordered curfew amid protests over a disputed vote count from the Nov. 26 presidential election.

Thousands of people left their homes overnight to show their support for police, and televised images showed uniformed officers dancing with neighbors and chanting “JOH out!” in a reference to the initials of President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

Officer Jose Garcia told reporters that “we are tired of covering the backs of the political class to the detriment of the people.”

But Security Minister Julian Pacheco said the police were not enforcing curfew because they were exhausted from working long hours. He promised them a pay raise.

Hernandez holds a slim lead according to results that challenger Salvador Nasralla is refusing to recognize.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

