Picturesque Hospital Destroyed In Ventura Fire

VENTURA (CBSLA) — A mental health hospital was among the 150 structures destroyed by the raging Thomas Fire in Ventura.
Firefighters were forced to abandon the Vista del Mar Hospital, which is on Seneca Street just north of downtown Ventura, to flames to try and defend neighboring condos and buildings from flames.
As reporters and photographers watched, the hospital’s charred roof collapsed.
The facility includes several buildings on 16 acres with ocean views.
The hospital offers in-patient and out-patient treatment and a dependency programs. It also treats veterans with PTSD.
It’s not clear how many patients were at the hospital when the Thomas Fire erupted, but all patients and workers were able to evacuate in time.
