WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — Over 200 horses and large animals have been brought to Pierce College to escape the Creek Fire where veterinarians are treating the injured and many that did not arrive are feared dead. One horse that survived suffered severe burns over more than half its body.
When Virginia Padilla’s ranch in Tujunga caught fire at 4 a.m. Tuesday panic set in as she couldn’t get her horses out. Thankfully, Los Angeles Animal Control sprung into action and brought about 15 to safety. Padilla says she had over 60 horses at the ranch but only the 15 made it out. She did not confirm the condition or whereabouts of the other possible 45-plus horses.
Many suffered serious burns like Padilla’s 7-year-old “Ruben” who was burned over 65 percent of his body. His eye is inflamed and his eyelash and mane is burned.
“It’s awful. There’s no words to explain it. I’m very fortunate he’s alive…because, I mean so many people have lost their horses…I feel for those people to be honest,” Padilla said.
Another mare’s mane was totally burned and she may lose her vision. “Ruben” is expected to be okay and is on antibiotics and pain medication.
Two dozen extra stalls have been built at Pierce just in case more animals arrive.
