Creek Fire: Closures and Evacuations

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – Here is the latest closure and evacuation information for the Creek Fire which has burned about 4,000 acres in the hills above Sylmar. Click here for LIVE UPDATES on the Southern California wildfires.
Closures:
— 210 Freeway closed in both directions from Sunland to the 5 Freeway.
— 118 Freeway interchange at the 210 Freeway is closed.
Mandatory Evacuations:
— Area of Sayre Street to Little Tujunga and the 118 Freeway.
— Area between Sayre Street, Telfair Avenue and the 210 Freeway.
— Little Tujunga Canyon to Wentworth Street, north of the 210 Freeway and the Riverwood.
— All areas north of the 210 Freeway, including the eastern border of the Angeles National Golf Club and the Riverwood Community.
— Western Border Mobile home community at Foothill and Glenoaks boulevards.
— Kagel Canyon.
— Trailer park in Lopez Canyon.
— Arroyo Street north of the 210 Freeway.
— Mobile home park at the top of Maclay.
— Pacoima Wash west of Sayre St, Eldridge and Sayre, Edlridge and Hubbard.
Voluntary Evacuations:
— East of Vetrans Park to Pacoima Canyon.
— Between Sayre and Polk North of the 210 Freeway.
— Between Polk and Bledsoe, between Bledsoe and Roxford, between Roxford and Glenoaks
— Between Glenoaks and Filbert, between Filbert to 5 and 14 Freeways.
School Closures:
— Several Los Angeles Unified schools are being evacuated and closed Tuesday. Students attending the following schools should report to San Fernando High School:
Harding Elementary School
Hubbard Elementary School
Vaughn Early Education Center
— Students attending the following schools should report to North Hollywood High School:
Sunland Elementary
Plainview Elementary
Brainard Elementary School
— Students attending the following schools should report to East Valley High School:
Verdugo Hills High School
Mount Gleason Middle School
Mt. Lukens Continuation High School
Evacuation Centers:
— Sylmar Recreation Center, 13109 Borden Ave. For people and small animals.
— Sunland Senior Center, 8651 Foothill Blvd. For large animals.
— Pierce College at 6201 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills
— Los Angeles Equestrian Center.