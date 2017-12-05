SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Ambulances were requested near Cal State San Bernardino for three burn victims from a new brush fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was first reported at about 12:30 p.m. near University Parkway and West Varsity Avenue.
Authorities say the wind-driven, second-alarm fire has already burned 25 acres and threatens structures.
San Bernardino County Fire officials have requested the closure of the 215 Freeway near University and evacuations for the neighborhood north of Shandin Hills Golf Course. Connectors from the 210 Freeway to the 215 were also closed.