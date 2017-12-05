THOMAS FIRE: Wildfire Grows To 50,000+ Acres | Closures And Evacuations CREEK FIRE: Homes Damaged, Mandatory Evacs In Place | Closures And Evacuations RYE FIRE: Magic Mountain Evacuated, 5 Freeway Reopened MORE: Live Blog: Fires Burn Across SoCal | Watch Live | Listen Live | Photos
Filed Under:Customs And Border Protection, Deportation, Immigration

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The federal government has provided the most complete statistical snapshot of immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump, showing Border Patrol arrests plunged to a 45-year low while arrests by deportation officers soared.

Numbers released Tuesday show the Border Patrol made nearly 311,000 arrests during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, a decline of 25 percent from a year earlier and the lowest level since 1971. Despite the significant decline, arrests increased every month since May, largely families and unaccompanied children.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, whose officers pick up people for deportation away from the border, made more than 140,000 arrests, an increase of 25 percent from a year earlier. After Trump took office, ICE arrests surged 40 percent from the same period a year earlier.

