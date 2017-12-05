Air Quality Visibly Bad From Brush Fires Burning In Ventura, Sylmar

VENTURA (CBSLA) — With two large brush fires burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, air quality is visibly bad, even with strong winds blowing a lot of it out onto the ocean.

Our radar picking up smoke from the #ThomasFire – poor air quality… blaze has now burned 45,000 acres with zero containment #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/osKzlBctS7 — Danielle Gersh (@DanielleGersh) December 5, 2017

A large bank of smoke is visible from Sky 2 over Ventura, Santa Paula and Ojai. The strong winds that are pushing flames west are similarly scattering plumes of gray smoke out over the region.

Further inland, the Creek Fire burning over Sylmar is giving an apocalyptic hue to the morning commute along the 5 Freeway.

A smoke advisory issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District says that wind-blown smoke is making the air most unhealthful in the San Fernando Valley and Malibu areas. The agency says everyone in these areas should avoid vigorous outdoor or indoor exercise, and that people with respiratory or heart disease, pregnant women, seniors, and children should remain indoors.

Southern California is enduring its second day of destructive Santa Ana winds that are being blamed for whipping up flames from both brush fires and sending embers beyond fire lines to start new fires.

Red Flag warnings, signifying the risk of wildfires, remain in effect across most of Los Angeles County and down south into Orange County. Tuesday’s warnings are scheduled to expire at 6 p.m., but forecasters say Santa Ana winds could persist into Friday or Saturday.

The gusty winds also have the potential to bring down trees and power lines, and already brought down several big rig trucks along the 210 Freeway in Fontana.