Where To Buy Holiday Christmas Wreaths In Los Angeles

6815 S La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(424) 351-8575
Additional Location: 3443 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034
www.shawnschristmastrees.com
Shawn’s Christmas Tree’s is one of Los Angeles’ top spots to pick out the perfect Christmas Tree. Offered in many sizes, they have been selling beautiful trees for almost 40 years and the individually owned vendor sells them in all shapes and sizes. Both of their locations (La Cienega Blvd & Sepulveda) offer wreaths, too. So, if you want to decorate your door and give it some love, Shawn’s offers six different sizes of wreaths to help you decorate for the holiday season!
Multiple Locations
www.wholefoods.com
Believe it or not, Whole Foods is an excellent place to get fresh wreaths this holiday season! Choose from wreaths with pine cones, or opt for beautiful wreaths with just Douglas Fir. The healthy grocer offers ones in a few different sizes, too.
25235 Orchard Village Rd
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
(661) 259-6450
www.frostysforest.com
Aside from offering some of the best Christmas Trees in Southern California, Frosty’s Forest is a great source of wreaths. Browse their plentiful selection of healthy, and gorgeous wreaths which come in many sizes.
4827 Sepulveda Boulevard
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
(818) 990-2571
www.tinastrees.com
Tina’s Trees in Sherman Oaks is a neighborhood staple for holiday decorations. Shop all types of Christmas Trees, including Noble Fir trees, Douglas Fir trees, Grand fir trees, Fraser Fir trees, Nordmann Fir trees and many others. Tina’s also offers plenty of wreaths, too. Buy a wreath in your favorite size with pinecones and snag some garlands to help decorate your home.
3370 Sunset Valley Rd
Moorpark, CA 93021
(805) 529-3690
underwoodfamilyfarms.com
You may recognize the name Underwood Family Farms because of the incredible pumpkin patch they put on every year. But, during the holidays, Underwood Family Farms transforms into a winter wonderland complete with Christmas trees of all sizes, as well as wreaths of all types. Until December 19, 2017, fresh cut northwest trees as well as mistletoe, wreaths & all the fixings will be available for sale at the farm.
813 N Sepulveda Blvd
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
www.delanceytrees.org
In addition to trees, Delancey Street Holiday Trees also carries mistletoe, indoor tree lights, decorated wreaths, living potted pines and other accessories for trees.
1030 S. La Cienega Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90035
(310) 276-9827
www.mrgreentrees.com
Mr. Greentrees is a one-of-a-kind holiday resource for Angelenos! The boutique provider offers some of the freshest premium Christmas trees in the Southland, each one handpicked from family farms in Washington and Oregon. Additionally, Mr Greentrees offers great wreaths. Their clientele range from families, designers, decorators and florists, so you can expect top of the line quality!
1300 Westwood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
(844) 454-6453
Additional Location: 1841 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
mrjingleschristmastrees.com
Offering fresh cut firs from both North Carolina and Oregon’s Cascade Mountains, Mr. Jingles is the place to go for quality holiday decorations. They will even deliver your Christmas tree if needed also! For extra trimmings, they sell wreaths of all kinds! Their wreaths come in sizes anywhere from 8 inches to 60 inches. Garlands can also be found here too. Mr. Jingles is open through Christmas from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Grocery stores are generally a great idea for those looking for wreaths. Many offer different styles with pine cones, and other festive decorations!