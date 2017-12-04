Where To Buy Holiday Christmas Wreaths In Los Angeles

It’s time to start thinking about decorating your home for the holidays! Locations around Los Angeles offer not only beautiful Christmas trees of all sizes, but also wreaths in different styles and sizes! So, whether you like your wreath with just a red ribbon, or one with pine-cones and a red ribbon, or something different, these venues offer plenty of options!

Shawn’s Christmas Trees

6815 S La Cienega Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90045

(424) 351-8575

Additional Location: 3443 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034

Shawn's Christmas Tree's is one of Los Angeles' top spots to pick out the perfect Christmas Tree. Offered in many sizes, they have been selling beautiful trees for almost 40 years and the individually owned vendor sells them in all shapes and sizes. Both of their locations (La Cienega Blvd & Sepulveda) offer wreaths, too. So, if you want to decorate your door and give it some love, Shawn's offers six different sizes of wreaths to help you decorate for the holiday season!

Whole Foods

Multiple Locations

Believe it or not, Whole Foods is an excellent place to get fresh wreaths this holiday season! Choose from wreaths with pine cones, or opt for beautiful wreaths with just Douglas Fir. The healthy grocer offers ones in a few different sizes, too.

Frosty’s Forest Christmas Tree Farm

25235 Orchard Village Rd

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

(661) 259-6450

Aside from offering some of the best Christmas Trees in Southern California, Frosty's Forest is a great source of wreaths. Browse their plentiful selection of healthy, and gorgeous wreaths which come in many sizes.

Tina’s Trees

4827 Sepulveda Boulevard

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

(818) 990-2571

Tina's Trees in Sherman Oaks is a neighborhood staple for holiday decorations. Shop all types of Christmas Trees, including Noble Fir trees, Douglas Fir trees, Grand fir trees, Fraser Fir trees, Nordmann Fir trees and many others. Tina's also offers plenty of wreaths, too. Buy a wreath in your favorite size with pinecones and snag some garlands to help decorate your home.

Underwood Family Farms

3370 Sunset Valley Rd

Moorpark, CA 93021

(805) 529-3690

You may recognize the name Underwood Family Farms because of the incredible pumpkin patch they put on every year. But, during the holidays, Underwood Family Farms transforms into a winter wonderland complete with Christmas trees of all sizes, as well as wreaths of all types. Until December 19, 2017, fresh cut northwest trees as well as mistletoe, wreaths & all the fixings will be available for sale at the farm.

Delancey Street Holiday Trees

813 N Sepulveda Blvd

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

In addition to trees, Delancey Street Holiday Trees also carries mistletoe, indoor tree lights, decorated wreaths, living potted pines and other accessories for trees.

Mr. Greentrees

1030 S. La Cienega Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90035

(310) 276-9827

Mr. Greentrees is a one-of-a-kind holiday resource for Angelenos! The boutique provider offers some of the freshest premium Christmas trees in the Southland, each one handpicked from family farms in Washington and Oregon. Additionally, Mr Greentrees offers great wreaths. Their clientele range from families, designers, decorators and florists, so you can expect top of the line quality!

Mr. Jingles Christmas Trees

1300 Westwood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(844) 454-6453

Additional Location: 1841 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Offering fresh cut firs from both North Carolina and Oregon's Cascade Mountains, Mr. Jingles is the place to go for quality holiday decorations. They will even deliver your Christmas tree if needed also! For extra trimmings, they sell wreaths of all kinds! Their wreaths come in sizes anywhere from 8 inches to 60 inches. Garlands can also be found here too. Mr. Jingles is open through Christmas from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.