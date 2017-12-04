Driver Faces Attempted Murder Charge In Crash Into Santa Monica Pier Restaurant

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A driver faces an attempted murder charge after crashing into a restaurant on the Santa Monica Pier.
The car slammed into the Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurant, in the middle of the famed pier, where vehicles are not allowed, after 5 a.m. Monday. The car also damaged an old boat that is meant to serve as a barricade.
Police say the 22-year-old Daniel Arroyos had to maneuver around steel barriers to get onto the pier, and believe he did so because he was angry about an earlier altercation with two other people — reportedly construction workers — on the pier. Arroyos may have left the pier in a taxi or Uber, but returned with his own car, according to police.
When he spotted the construction workers, he went after them with his car, police said. After hitting one worker, the car ultimately stopped after also plowing into a rail.
The worker who was struck, Blade Linden, was treated for a leg injury, but did not want to be taken to a hospital.
“My leg’s pretty busted up, and I’m doing okay. Just glad to be alive,” he said.
Police say the driver will face DUI and attempted murder charges.
Officials say the pier will be open Monday.