Woman Found Shot And Killed In Car On Antelope Valley Desert Road

Police responded to a traffic collision on the 35000 block of 96th St. in Littlerock and found the woman in her car with a gunshot wound.
Filed Under: Antelope Valley, Homicide, Littlerock

LITTLEROCK, Calif. (CBSLA) — A woman was shot and killed on a desolate desert road in the Antelope Valley late Saturday, and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

The shooting was reported at 11:20 p.m. Saturday on the 35000 block of 96th Street in Littlerock, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said.

Police had responded to a traffic collision and found the woman in her car with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

No weapon was found at the site, and authorities do not currently have a description of the suspected shooter.

Detectives have asked that anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the sheriff’s homicide division at (323) 890-5500.

