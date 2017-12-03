Woman Found Shot And Killed In Car On Antelope Valley Desert Road

LITTLEROCK, Calif. (CBSLA) — A woman was shot and killed on a desolate desert road in the Antelope Valley late Saturday, and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
The shooting was reported at 11:20 p.m. Saturday on the 35000 block of 96th Street in Littlerock, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said.
Police had responded to a traffic collision and found the woman in her car with a gunshot wound.
She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
No weapon was found at the site, and authorities do not currently have a description of the suspected shooter.
Detectives have asked that anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the sheriff’s homicide division at (323) 890-5500.