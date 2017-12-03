Where To See Holiday Lights 2017 In Orange County



It's the most wonderful time of the year again, so gather your family and friends and enjoy this festive season that is upon us. Everywhere you turn, from malls, neighborhoods and communities, you will see the community coming together to present a festive and lively scenario with holiday light decorations. Orange County is no exception when it comes to creativity during this time of the year. Here are some of the best places to view holiday lights in Orange County this year with your loved ones.



South Coast Plaza

Town Center

650 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(800) 782-8888

www.southcoastplaza.org

Date: November 16, 2017

This year's at South Coast Plaza, celebrate the holidays by visiting South Coast Plaza where you can see their massive 96 foot Christmas tree! South Coast Plaza hosts its annual tree lighting ceremony and arrival of Santa Claus at the Town Center on November 16, and hosts one of the biggest trees during the holiday season for locals to enjoy. If you missed the lighting, you can still visit this great Orange County mall and see it lit up throughout the holidays! In the past, the tree lighting ceremony welcomed thousands as tree was lit with more than 20,000 lights by the Segerstrom family. The tradition continues again this year for the 35th year, and the tree will be available to view throughout the holiday season.



Brea Eagle Hills Christmas Lights

E. Lambert Road and Sunflower St.

Brea, CA 92821

www.facebook.org

Date: Begins December 1, 2017

This local community is a great place to drive through and enjoy the holiday lighting where more than 100 homes participate in the lighting displays. Throughout the month of December, locals are encouraged to walk or drive through the community to enjoy the lights, live music, decorations and live nativity scenes. Make sure to enter on East Birch and South Starflower Streets or by East Lambert Road and Sunflower Street.



Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

Dates: December 13 – 17, 2017

Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

Newport Sea Base

1931 W. Coast Highway

Newport Beach, CA 02661

(949) 729-4400

www.christmasboatparade.com

Dates: December 13 – 17, 2017

Join over a million viewers as you watch beautifully decorated yachts, boats, kayaks and canoes sail along the harbor in the 109th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, hosted by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce. The parade will begin nightly from the Bay Island from 6:30 p.m. and end approximately at 9 p.m. From December 13th to the 17th, the boat community in Newport Beach will light up the night with their decorations and the harbor will be filled with the sounds of holiday music and lights for viewers to enjoy. This is truly a "must-see" during the holiday season in the Orange County area.



Fountain Valley Tree Lighting Ceremony

Fountain Valley Tree Lighting Ceremony

Fountain Valley Recreation Center and Sports Park

16400 Brookhurst Street

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

(714) 839-8611

www.fountainvalley.org

Dates: December 2, 2017 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The City of Fountain Valley's mayor will light up the holidays this year by lighting the Christmas tree with a special guest from the north pole. The free event, which will include live entertainment, crafts, and games, will also offer pictures with Santa (bring your own camera), and tons of great fireworks. Make sure to come hungry as Fountain Valley's local organizations will be selling food, drinks and goodies to help raise money for the community.