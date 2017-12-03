UCLA To Face Kansas State In Cactus Bowl

Filed Under: Cactus Bowl, Kansas State, Local TV, UCLA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA will face Kansas State in the Cactus Bowl on Dec. 26 in Phoenix’s Chase Field, home of baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Bruins (6-6, 4-5 Pac-12) secured bowl eligibility on the last day of the regular season.

Start time is 6 p.m. PST (9 p.m. EST). The game will be shown on ESPN and the WatchESPN digital service.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch