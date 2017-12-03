UCLA To Face Kansas State In Cactus Bowl

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA will face Kansas State in the Cactus Bowl on Dec. 26 in Phoenix’s Chase Field, home of baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Bruins (6-6, 4-5 Pac-12) secured bowl eligibility on the last day of the regular season.
Start time is 6 p.m. PST (9 p.m. EST). The game will be shown on ESPN and the WatchESPN digital service.
