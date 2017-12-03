Suspect Held For Fatal Stabbing Of 16-Year-Old During Street Fight

Filed Under: Fatal Stabbing, Fernando Martinez, Nocta Street, Ontario, Suspect, Teen Fatally Stabbed
Ontario Police say 22-year-old Fernando Martinez fatally stabbed a 16-year-old during a street fight.
(credit Ontario Police Department)

ONTARIO (CBSLA)  —  Authorities said a suspect who stabbed two males — one fatally — is in custody.

Officials were dispatched to the 800 block of East Nocta Street on Friday around 6:40 p.m.  following reports of a large street fight.

When officers arrived, people scattered leaving two subjects behind, both suffering from stab wounds.

One victim, a 16 year-old Ontario resident,  was air lifted to Loma Linda Medical Center where he later
died.

A second stabbing victim was transported to a nearby hospital. His injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Detectives believe the incident may have been possibly gang or tagging crew related. The investigation is on going.

Yesterday, gang detectives arrested Fernando Martinez, 22, and two 16-year-old juveniles, all from Ontario, for the murder. The suspects were booked at the West Valley Detention Center and San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall  for murder and are being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Ontario Police Department at (909)  986-6711,
or Detective Sean Harden at (909) 395-2796.

Information may be left anonymously be calling WE-TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch