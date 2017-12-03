Suspect Held For Fatal Stabbing Of 16-Year-Old During Street Fight

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Authorities said a suspect who stabbed two males — one fatally — is in custody.
Officials were dispatched to the 800 block of East Nocta Street on Friday around 6:40 p.m. following reports of a large street fight.
When officers arrived, people scattered leaving two subjects behind, both suffering from stab wounds.
One victim, a 16 year-old Ontario resident, was air lifted to Loma Linda Medical Center where he later
died.
A second stabbing victim was transported to a nearby hospital. His injuries were considered non-life threatening.
Detectives believe the incident may have been possibly gang or tagging crew related. The investigation is on going.
Yesterday, gang detectives arrested Fernando Martinez, 22, and two 16-year-old juveniles, all from Ontario, for the murder. The suspects were booked at the West Valley Detention Center and San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall for murder and are being held on $1 million bail.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Ontario Police Department at (909) 986-6711,
or Detective Sean Harden at (909) 395-2796.
Information may be left anonymously be calling WE-TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.