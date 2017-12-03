Skid Row Hotel Fire Knocked Down

SKID ROW (CBSLA) — Fire early Sunday morning damaged one unit on the top floor of a three-story hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
Firefighters dispatched at 2:34 a.m. to 241 E. 5th St. had the fire out within 25 minutes of their arrival, said Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Several people were displaced after the fire erupted at the Skid Row hotel.
There were no injuries reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.
