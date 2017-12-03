Quick Saves 24 For Kings 3-1 Win Over Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Quick made 24 saves, Christian Folin scored the game’s first goal midway through the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-1, on Sunday night for their fifth straight win.

Folin’s shot from the right point sailed over Anton Forsberg’s glove with Anze Kopitar screening at 9:29. Dustin Brown scored an empty-net goal with 2:03 left to make it 2-0, and Kopitar added another empty-netter after Chicago’s Jonathan Toews scored with Forsberg pulled for an extra skater.

Chicago has lost four straight. Forsberg made 21 saves in his second straight start in place of Corey Crawford, who’s out with a lower-body injury.

The Kings have allowed six goals during their streak, which has them atop the Pacific Division and second in the Western Conference. The run follows a 1-6-1 slide.

Quick turned aside some tough chances before losing a bid for his third shutout this season.

The Kings’ Adrian Kempe narrowly missed on a point-blank tip-in attempt midway through the second, then a loose puck tipped off the right post during a goalmouth scrum.

A point shot by Chicago’s Cody Franson glanced of Brandon Saad’s skate at the edge of the crease and clanged off the left post with 5:20 left. Quick then came through with a snappy glove save on Ryan Hartman’s backhander with 1:58 left.

Marian Gaborik broke in alone just under two minutes into the third after stealing the puck from Patrick Sharp at the Chicago blue line. Forsberg stopped Gaborik point-blank with a glove save.

NOTES: Before the game, Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said he expected Crawford back skating this week, but had no timetable for the goalie’s return to action. … Los Angeles F Torrey Mitchell, acquired from Montreal on Nov. 23 for a conditional 2018 draft pick, made his Kings debut. … The Blackhawks finished a stretch of five games in seven nights.

UP NEXT

