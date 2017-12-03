Oklahoma, Georgia To Meet In College Football Playoff Semifinal At Rose Bowl

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Oklahoma and Georgia will meet in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, the College Football Playoff organization announced Sunday.
The matchup was determined by the final CFP rankings, which are made by a 13-member committee of five former coaches, four athletic directors, two former administrators, a college president and a former sports reporter.
Gametime on Jan. 1 is 2 p.m. PST (5 p.m. EST). The game will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on the WatchESPN digital service.
The Oklahoma-Georgia matchup marks the second time the Rose Bowl will host the Playoff Semifinal.
