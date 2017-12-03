Deadly Hit-And-Run Accident Reported In Anaheim

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian Sunday evening.
A woman in her 60s was killed as she tried to cross an Anaheim street.
The accident happened about 5:05 p.m. at the intersection of La Palma Avenue and Whittier Street, Anaheim police spokeswoman Kristina Hamm said.
Police are said to be looking for a white, gray or black sedan with front-end damage.
The woman’s name was withheld pending notification of her next of kin.
The driver was last seen speeding away east on La Palma, Hamm said.
Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle was asked to call Anaheim police at (714) 765-1900.