Car Crashes Into Building In Pico-Robertson

PICO-ROBERTSON (CBSLA) — At least one person was hospitalized following a crash that left a Mid-Wilshire apartment building with structural damage and at least 15 people displaced.

The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 5900 block of San Vicente Boulevard where a vehicle plowed into the apartment fourplex, said Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

KCAL9/CBS2’s Laurie Perez was on the scene and reports that according to the LAPD the driver was in the hospital Saturday morning but did not appear to have serious injuries.

“We were sleeping. Someone drove into the house. We thought it was an earthquake. But it was not,” said evacuee Ricardo Parral. “We jumped up and one of the neighbors came in, knocked on the door and said ‘someone drove into your house.’ We’re waiting for the Red Cross to come in and tell us what to do. Otherwise we’re going to get hotels.”

Perez reports that building and safety inspectors were allowing people back into the home but they were going to have crews reinforce the corner until it can be properly repaired.

LAPD was with the driver in the hospital. They were trying to figure out what led him off the road.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

