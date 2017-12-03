Best Free Holiday Activities In Orange County

Holiday Snow Land
1975 Balearic Drive
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 754-5158
www.torellirealty.com
Date: December 16, 2017 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Kids that grow up in Orange County experience a lot of advantages simply because of the weather. One disadvantage, however, is that they generally don’t get snow without a trip to the mountains. At Holiday Snowland, the kids can experience a snow day without having to travel to the mountains or put chains on your tires. In addition to playing in the snow, your kids will have the opportunity to decorate cookies and go on a hay ride. It’s a good way to get a winter experience without having to travel too far away from your home. Holiday Snowland is December 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Snoopy House
77 Fair Drive
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 754-5000
www.costamesaca.gov
Dates: December 14 – December 23, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Snoopy House is a tradition that has been enjoyed by generations of folks in Orange County. This is an attraction that families have enjoyed for more than 50 years. The display features scenes with Peanuts characters, which seem particularly beloved during the holidays – thanks to the annual television specials. This runs from December 14 through December 23 from 5:30 to 9 PM. Each night includes a visit from Santa from 7 to 9. Bring your family to enjoy this long-standing Orange County tradition.
Holiday Festival at Muckenthaler Cultural Center
1201 W. Malvern Ave.
Fullerton, CA 92833
(714) 738-6595
www.themuck.org
Date: December 17, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Muckenthaler Cultural Center is a great place to celebrate the holidays with your family. The center will host its annual holiday festival. This festival features plenty of things to occupy your family – including stage performances and an arts and crafts fair. Part of the carts and crafts fair is an art workshop for kids. This is perfect for the creative kids in your family. Food and craft-beer vendors will also take part in this festival, making it an event that appeals to everyone. The Holiday Festival is on December 17 from noon until 4 p.m.
Newport Boat Parade
309 Palm St.
Newport Beach, CA 92661
(949) 675-0551
www.christmasboatparade.com
Date: December 13 – 17, 2017
The boat parade is one of those events that is identified with Newport Beach. Each year millions of people line up to watch the decorated boats parade through the harbor. It is especially beautiful to see all the surrounding houses that are also decorated for the holidays. This year the parade runs every night from December 13 through 17 – beginning nightly at 6:30. Parking can be tricky in this area, so you might want to plan for a different mode of transportation.
Orange County Christmas Lights
25473 Nellie Gail Road
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
website
Date: December 1 – 24, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
It’s true that you can see Christmas lights pretty much anywhere in Orange County. However, Nellie Gail Ranch makes an event of it. This allows you simply to walk through the neighborhood enjoying the lights and the time with your family. It also allows you to enjoy some hot cider as you look at the light displays. You can enjoy the lights of Nellie Gail Ranch every night from 6 to 10 until Christmas Eve.