Best Free Holiday Activities In Orange County

Christmas is always a fun time to spend with family, but between gifts and holiday parties, the money seems to go more quickly than at other times of the year. Even in Orange County it’s easy to find holiday activities that don’t require you to open your wallet and spend a bunch of money. Try these free events to entertain your family this holiday season.



Holiday Snow Land

1975 Balearic Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 754-5158

www.torellirealty.com

Kids that grow up in Orange County experience a lot of advantages simply because of the weather. One disadvantage, however, is that they generally don't get snow without a trip to the mountains. At Holiday Snowland, the kids can experience a snow day without having to travel to the mountains or put chains on your tires. In addition to playing in the snow, your kids will have the opportunity to decorate cookies and go on a hay ride. It's a good way to get a winter experience without having to travel too far away from your home. Holiday Snowland is December 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.



Snoopy House

77 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 754-5000

www.costamesaca.gov

Snoopy House is a tradition that has been enjoyed by generations of folks in Orange County. This is an attraction that families have enjoyed for more than 50 years. The display features scenes with Peanuts characters, which seem particularly beloved during the holidays – thanks to the annual television specials. This runs from December 14 through December 23 from 5:30 to 9 PM. Each night includes a visit from Santa from 7 to 9. Bring your family to enjoy this long-standing Orange County tradition.



Holiday Festival at Muckenthaler Cultural Center

1201 W. Malvern Ave.

Fullerton, CA 92833

(714) 738-6595

www.themuck.org

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center is a great place to celebrate the holidays with your family. The center will host its annual holiday festival. This festival features plenty of things to occupy your family – including stage performances and an arts and crafts fair. Part of the carts and crafts fair is an art workshop for kids. This is perfect for the creative kids in your family. Food and craft-beer vendors will also take part in this festival, making it an event that appeals to everyone. The Holiday Festival is on December 17 from noon until 4 p.m.



Newport Boat Parade

309 Palm St.

Newport Beach, CA 92661

(949) 675-0551

www.christmasboatparade.com

The boat parade is one of those events that is identified with Newport Beach. Each year millions of people line up to watch the decorated boats parade through the harbor. It is especially beautiful to see all the surrounding houses that are also decorated for the holidays. This year the parade runs every night from December 13 through 17 – beginning nightly at 6:30. Parking can be tricky in this area, so you might want to plan for a different mode of transportation.