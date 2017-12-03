Best Free Holiday Activities In Los Angeles

The holiday spirit is upon Los Angeles. Trips to the mall, shopping Christmas tree lots, smiling for Santa photo packages, and eight nights of candle lighting can get costly in December. There are ways to celebrate the joyous holiday season with friends and family without the wallet suffering. Concerts and live performances, snow days, visits with Santa, fireworks and parades – there are free events offered throughout the city to celebrate the season.



Winter Holiday Festival

Pershing Square

532 S. Olive St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

www.laparks.org

Date: December 9 and 10, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pershing Square532 S. Olive St.Los Angeles, CA 90013Date: December 9 and 10, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Awaken your holiday spirit with a visit to Downtown Los Angeles. This year Pershing Square, a unique public gathering space featuring an ice rink during the holiday season, hosts a Winter Holiday Festival that will surely brighten up anyone’s day. Guests are encouraged to bring snow gear to sled in 90 tons of fresh snow, take a ride on the Polar Express train and bounce all day in jumpers and on the amusement rides. Stop by for a free photo with Santa Claus. Ice skating will cost extra.



Winter Wonderland

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90008

(323) 290-6636

baldwinhillscrenshawplaza.com

Date: December 9, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90008(323) 290-6636Date: December 9, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Creating holiday magic, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza and Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson is hosting a free winter wonderland celebration for the community. Bring winter hats and mittens for playing and sledding in the snow, and big smiles to greet Santa Claus. Guests will enjoy a delicious s’mores bar, holiday music and good old fashioned fun.



55th Annual Marina Del Rey Holiday Boat Parade & Fireworks

Burton Chace Park

13650 Mindanao Way

Marina del Rey, CA

www.mdrboatparade.org

Date: December 9, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Burton Chace Park13650 Mindanao WayMarina del Rey, CADate: December 9, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In tradition, a spectacular fireworks display kicks-off the 55th annual Marina del Rey holiday boat parade. Grab a spot at Burton Chace Park to ooh and aah at the yachts and boats that don their decks with holiday lights and decorations. Kids love the parade especially when Santa makes an appearance. Boaters circle the main channel of the harbor at least two times giving spectators a fun show. Participants submit boat displays as part of a competition. This year’s Grand Marshall is award-winning journalist Carol Costello of HLN.



BOLD Nights In Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

lovebeverlyhills.com

Date: December 15, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Beverly Hills, CA 90210Date: December 15, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. After the sun sets, the streets of Beverly Hills will illuminate with magnificent holiday lighting including a beautiful chandelier display by Baccarat on Rodeo Drive. Beverly HIlls is hosting BOLD Nights through December 23rd and the public is welcome to free participate in numerous holiday activities throughout the area. Visit Santa & Mrs. Claus at Two Rodeo Drive, take in a menorah lighting to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Montage Beverly Hills, live entertainment on Rodeo Drive between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Be sure to take advantage of the extra hours of shopping — stores stay open until 8 p.m.



58th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration

The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.musiccenter.org

Date: December 24, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion135 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012Date: December 24, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Gather your loved ones and spend Christmas Eve at LA’s most revered music hall. The traditional holiday celebration showcases the diverse talents of musical artists, choirs, bands and dance companies. The three-hour performance line-up include a piece from The Nutcracker, which will be performed by dancers of the City Ballet of Los Angeles, a dramatic Chinese dragon and lion dance by JC Culture Foundation and a West-African mask dance by the esteemed Le Ballet Dembaya. The sounds of the season will feature Christmas and Hanukkah melodies by the Harmonic Bronze Handbell Ensemble, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Band, MUSYCA Children’s Choir and M-Pact. Parking is free. Seating is first come.

By Sheryl Craig