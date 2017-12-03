26-Year-Old Santa Ana Man Gunned Down Near His Apartment

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Detectives are trying to determine who fatally shot a 26-year-old Santa Ana man near his apartment early Sunday morning.
CBS2’s Greg Mills said Raul Rios was not a gang member but seconds before he was killed, apparent gang members walked by him shouting gang signs.
The parking area where it unfolded — the 900 block of South Standard Avenue — was quiet Sunday but it was a stark contrast to the early morning hours, around 2 a.m., when Rios was gunned down.
As he was taken away in an ambulance, Rios could be seen lifting his head. He later succumbed at an Orange County trauma center.
Doctors said Rios died about 4:20 a.m.
Where Rios was shot was between two apartment buildings, yet residents said they heard nothing.
One woman did tell Mills she heard police in the middle of the night.
Santa Ana Police said a group of people pulled up to Rios as he was walking through the parking lot, some of them yelled gang slurs at Rios and then, without apparent provocation, shot him.
Police said they have no suspects and no one is in custody.