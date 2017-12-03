2017 Guide To The Holidays At Disneyland

Guide to the Holidays at Disneyland

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and celebrating the Holidays at Disneyland makes the season even merrier. From magnificent decorations decking the halls in both parks, the hotels, and at Downtown Disney to holiday themed rides, attractions, and entertainment, and special holiday sweets and eats, the park has never been more glorious. Visit now through January 7th, 2018 to enjoy the limited-time magic of the Holidays at the Disneyland California Resort.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE PARKS

Disneyland

1313 Disneyland Dr

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 781-4636

www.disneyland.com

For the holiday season, Disneyland Park decks its halls, streets, lamps, buildings, and trees with an impressively dense collection of decorations that is sure to evoke a seasonal feeling. With focal points including their 62,000 light Christmas tree and winter themed and ice swept Sleeping Beauty’s castle, the charming decor continues throughout the rest of the park.

Holiday Attractions at Disneyland

Believe…in Holiday Magic – This pyrotechnic display of fireworks is made even better while viewing on Main Street where you’ll enjoy nightly snowfall after the show.

A Christmas Fantasy Parade – Join your favorite Disney characters, as well as holiday friends including Santa, in this whimsical and wondrous daily parade that will have you tapping your toes and singing along in holiday cheer.

Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort Guided Tour- a guided walking tour (additional fee) includes details, history, and insider looks into the holidays at Disneyland, as well as a special keepsake and reserved seating for the Christmas Fantasy Parade.

Haunted Mansion Holiday – The popular, spooky tradition continues as Jack Skellington’s Halloween/Christmas mashup takes over the traditional ride.

It’s a small world holiday – Travel the world on board a holiday themed ride as hundreds of children change their tune to sing Jingle Bells this holiday season. Don’t miss a glimpse of the lit-up facade when night falls! FASTPASSes are available for this popular attraction, just north of the Matterhorn bobsleds.

Disney California Adventure

Disney California Adventure gets into the spirit of winter holidays from around the world with the return of the Festival of Holidays, an immersive culinary, entertainment, and interactive experience that puts guests into holiday traditions from around the world including Diwali, Hanukkah, Christmas/Navidad, Kwanzaa, Three Kings Day, and Dia del los Reyes. In Cars Land, decked out with car-themed holiday decor, two rides have received holiday “upgrades” for an extra dash of festive fun in the park. Don’t miss the nightly holiday lighting on Buena Vista Street as the evening turns to a shimmer of holiday lights and festivities.

Holiday Attractions at Disney California Adventure

Mater’s Jingle Jangle Jamboree, NEW FOR 2017- Park guests can head to Cars Land to ride the decked-out Mater’s Jingle Jangle Jamboree, offering holiday-themed spins through Mater’s Junkyard.

Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl, NEW FOR 2017 – Just down the road from Mater’s, visitors won’t want to miss Luigi’s updated ride, Joy to the Whirl. The holiday lights and decor, paired with the whimsical dancing that takes place on the ride, are sure to get you in the holiday mood.

World of Color Season of Light –Don’t miss Season of Light, taking place nightly on the waters above Paradise Pier. This spectacular blend of water, light, animation, and music features classic Disney and Pixar animation and your favorite classic holiday carols. Dining (and dessert) packages, as well as FASTPASS reserved seating areas, are available.

Festive Foods Marketplace – Twelve marketplace kiosks tempt guests with sweet treats and festive fare from regions around the globe this holiday season allowing park visitors to sample, bite, and drink their way through the culinary traditions of holiday celebrations around the world.

Festival Entertainment – Throughout the Festival of Holidays season, a unique variety of live music, dance, and family-friendly entertainment will take to the streets of Disney California Adventure. From Phat Cat Swingers enticing visitors to dance along to the Bollywood styles of the Blue13 dance troupe, to Mariachi music celebrating Latin American culture, and so much more, there is a live entertainment event for every park visitor.

Festival Decorations – Buena Vista Street welcomes you to the park where you’ll enjoy stepping back in time to a holiday season in an era gone by. A visit to Cars Land boasts some of the world’s most unique holiday decorations, and with orange cone Christmas trees, hub cap wreaths, and the Cars gang ready for the holidays, the whimsy here is absolutely charming.

Disney ¡Viva Navidad! – Head to Paradise Gardens for giant mojiganga puppets, Mexican folklorico dancers, live music, crafts, face painting, Mexican food, and visits from Elena of Avalor and the Three Caballeros.

Santa’s Holiday Visit – Redwood Creek Challenge Trail has been transformed into a joy-filled Christmas playground by Santa’s elves. In addition to meeting with Santa, families can play along with some of the elves fun and games. “Santa Goofy” also joins in the fun this year, with photo ops available as well.

WHERE TO STAY

Photo by: Disney Resort

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

1600 Disneyland Dr.

Anaheim, CA 92803

(714) 635-2300

www.disneyland.com

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa’s Great Hall Lobby is decked with festive cheer, including a massive Christmas tree perfect for your holiday card. Tempt your eyes with the lobby’s giant gingerbread house, this year, modeled after the hotel itself. Made with over 500 pounds of gingerbread and 60 gallons of frosting, this impressive confection is (sadly) only for looking. Thew newly refurbished rooms and suites make the holiday cheer spread throughout the resort, and the easy, direct access to Disney California Adventure is a major perk. Special holiday booking packages are available, including a package that gifts patrons with a limited-edition Sleeping Beauty Castle print.

Photo by: Disney Resort

Disneyland Hotel

1150 West Magic Way

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 778-6600

www.disneyland.com

At the classic and iconic Disneyland Hotel, modern suites and standard rooms are filled with Disney magic and surprises. Check out the Hidden Mickeys in-room, the light-up Sleeping Beauty Castle Headboards, and luxurious touches throughout the resort. Enjoy the best of a SoCal Christmas with a ride on the Monorail-themed waterslide. Guests staying on-property enjoy early admission with Magic Mornings.

Photo by Hyatt

Hyatt House Anaheim

1800 S Harbor Blvd.

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 971-1800

https://anaheimresort.house.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html

If staying on property is not an option but you are still hoping to extend your stay, consider staying at Hyatt House Anaheim, located just one block from the park’s entrance on Harbor. With the comforts and perks of a home-away-from-home, including full kitchen and family suites, complimentary made-to-order breakfast, Disneyland ticket window, and even fireworks views from your room, Hyatt House is a great option for enjoying the holiday magic.

Photo by Disney Resort

What to Eat

Your holiday trip to Disneyland wouldn’t be complete without a sampling of the seasonal treats and sweets offered throughout the Christmas and winter season. Don’t miss the Festival of Holidays Festive Foods Marketplace in Disney California Adventure with seasonal offerings from around the world including Roasted Turkey Sliders with Cranberry Sauce, Pomegranate Mule, Milk Chocolate Candy Cane Pot de Creme Cups, Hot Buttered Rum, Holiday Mickey & Minnie Cookies, and Chocolate Yule Logs with Candied Chestnuts and Clementine Compote. Got a sweet tooth? Don’t miss sweet treats offered throughout the parks including Peppermint Beignets in Cafe Orleans, Santa’s Mittens Macaroon with Mint Chip Ice Cream (pictured), Holiday Gingerbread Men, Doughnuts, and Chocolate Peppermint Pie . Looking for Disneyland’s specialty candy canes? Line up when the park opens to snag a wristband for these gone-before-their-made tasty treats.

