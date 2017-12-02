7 Hurt In Multivehicle Wreck In Arleta

ARLETA (CBSLA) – Two children were among a total of seven people injured in a multivehicle crash in Arleta Saturday morning.

The crash was reported at 9:26 a.m. in the 13700 block of West Van Nuys Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, first responders arrived to find seven people hurt, one of whom was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

Two of the injured were children. They were in fair condition, LAFD said.

A street light was also downed in the crash, prompting Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews to be called out.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately disclosed.

