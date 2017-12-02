Homeless Winter Shelter Program Opens In Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The annual winter shelter program for homeless people in Los Angeles County is underway.
Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority says shelters opened Friday and will operate until the end of next February, with some locations possibly remaining open until the end of March.
The program offers warmth, food during the cold and wet months, as well as support services and housing assistance.
