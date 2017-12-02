4 Arrested In Killing Outside Santa Ana Apartment Complex

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Police Saturday said four people were taken into custody in connection with a 36-year-old man who was fatally shot Friday as he stood outside an apartment complex in Santa Ana.

Mariano Labra Ramos was shot in the lower body around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of West Myrtle Street, Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

The Santa Ana resident suffered “massive blood loss” and was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m. Friday, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.

Based on information and evidence obtained in the case, Santa Ana residents Alexis Asuncion, 18, and Felix Vargas, 20, as well as two juveniles were taken into custody.

A motive for the attack was unknown.

Santa Ana police homicide detectives asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 714-245-8390.

