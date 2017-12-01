Wrestling Coach Accused Of Having Sex With 16-Year-Old Student

FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Fullerton Police have announced the arrest of a Troy High School wrestling coach for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
The walk-on coach has been identified as 20-year-old Garrett Granger. He was arrested Friday around 9 a.m.
School administration allegedly reported the relationship to police. An employee of the school saw the coach and the student in an area of the school they felt inappropriate given the time of day and the location.
After an investigation, police determined Granger had been involved in a sexual relationship with the student within the past few weeks.
Granger, a Fullerton resident, was placed under arrest for various sex crimes. He was booked into the Fullerton City Jail.
The Fullerton Police remind the public that this is the type of crime that is prevented when someone sees something that doesn’t seem right. “If you see something, say something,” they said.
Anyone with information about Granger that could be pertinent to this case, is asked to call L. Garcia with the Fullerton Police Department’s Family Crimes division at (714) 738-6358.