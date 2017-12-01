Woman Arrested After Slamming Into CHP Cruiser On 101 In Van Nuys

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — A 38-year-old Panorama City woman was in custody Friday after crashing into a California Highway Patrol vehicle on the eastbound 101 Freeway in Van Nuys.
The crash was reported at 10:53 p.m. Thursday, just west of Haskell Avenue, the CHP reported.
A CHP officer, identified as C. Adams, was stopped on the right shoulder, waiting to assist with traffic control for a construction closure when the driver of a 2013 Silver Honda Civic struck his vehicle. The construction closure was not set up yet at the time the crash occurred, the CHP said.
The Honda driver, identified by authorities as Evelyn G. Cisneros, was speeding in the No. 2 lane and lost control of her car, the CHP said. She veered sharply to the right, crossing all lanes when her car crashed into the left rear of Adams’ patrol car, according to the CHP.
Both drivers were taken to UCLA Westwood Hospital where Adams was treated for pain to his lower back and Cisneros for minor injuries.
The cause of the crash was under investigation and alcohol or drug impairment may been a contributing factor in the crash, the CHP said.
