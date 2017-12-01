Suspect In String Of Armed Robberies Captured In North Hollywood

BURBANK (CBSLA) – A 37-year-old Georgia man wanted in an armed robbery spree at mostly 7-Eleven stores in Burbank and North Hollywood was arrested Thursday.

According to Burbank police, suspect Michael Clouse was spotted Thursday outside a hotel in the 11200 block of Vanowen Street in North Hollywood by Los Angeles police.

After being taken into custody by LAPD, Burbank police detectives searched his hotel room, where they found clothes that Clouse is believed to have worn during the robberies.

Clouse is currently linked to four robberies, two of which occurred minutes apart in the early morning hours Monday at a Subway store and a 7-Eleven in Burbank.

According to police, just after midnight, a suspect entered a Subway in the 500 block of Hollywood Way armed with a handgun and demanded cash from a register. After receiving the money, he walked over to a 7-Eleven in the 600 block of Hollywood Way, tapped the barrel of the gun on the counter, and demanded cash again. After receiving more money, he ran.

The other two robberies occurred at 7-Eleven stores in North Hollywood, police said. The dates of those were not confirmed.

Working together, Burbank and Los Angeles police detectives identified Clouse as the culprit in all four.

He has been booked into jail on $200,000 bail. His first court hearing is scheduled for Monday.