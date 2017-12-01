WATCH: Full Interview With Comedy Legend Carol Burnett

Suspected ‘Penny-Pincher Bandit’ Believed Killed After North Hollywood Pursuit

Filed Under: Burbank, Canoga Park, Penny-Pincher Bandit, Robbery

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA/AP) — A robbery suspect was shot and killed by Los Angeles police after leading officers on a short pursuit.

The Los Angeles Police Department says undercover detectives were investigating a series of robberies Thursday afternoon when they spotted a suspect possibly connected to the crimes.

Police say the suspect led officers on a short pursuit, which ended in North Hollywood. They say at least one officer fired at the suspect, striking him.

The man, whose identity hasn’t been released, died at a local hospital. No officers were injured.

The man who was killed is believed to be the Penny-Pincher Bandit, who is wanted for robberies in Canoga Park and Burbank.

A second suspect is in custody.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch