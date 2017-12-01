Make Tortilla Soup With Avocado

A warm, refreshing bowl of soup primes the palate for a parade of smoked turkey, savory stuffing, and delicious pie. This season, get ready for the perfect complement to your holiday meal with Chilean Avocado Tortilla Soup!
In just ten minutes, from the chicken broth to the avocado slices, this soup is ready to eat on a busy weeknight or a relaxing weekend dinner. Serve along with your favorite toppings: sour cream, shredded cheese, cilantro, tortilla chips. Got leftover cubed chicken from the deli? Throw it in for added flavor! And don’t forget about delicious Avocados from Chile to add a creamy taste and exquisite richness.
INGREDIENTS:
1 can (14 1/2 ounces) chopped tomatoes with Mexican seasonings
1 can (size14 ounces) reduced sodium chicken broth
1 can (4 ounces) diced jalapeños, optional
2 Hass Avocados from Chile
8 to 12 tortilla chips
1/4 cup reduced fat Cheddar cheese or Mexican flavored cheese
Cilantro for garnish
Nonfat sour cream for garnish, optional
INSTRUCTIONS:
In medium saucepan or microwaveable bowl, combine tomatoes, chicken broth and jalapeños, if used. Simmer over medium high heat, or microwave on high for 3 minutes. Cut avocados in half and spoon out pit. Cut into slices or chunks. Ladle soup into bowls and add avocado slices or chunks. Top with tortilla chips and sprinkling of cheese.
Garnish with cilantro and dollop of sour cream.