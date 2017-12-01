WATCH: Full Interview With Comedy Legend Carol Burnett

Laguna Beach Cop Arrested On Elder Abuse, Fraud

FULLERTON (CBSLA) – A Laguna Beach police officer and two others have been arrested in an ongoing elder abuse case.

capture Laguna Beach Cop Arrested On Elder Abuse, Fraud

Rock Wagner. (Fullerton PD)

The Fullerton Police Department reported Friday that 58-year-old Rock Wagner — a Laguna Beach police officer — his sister, 55-year-old Wendy Wagner, and her boyfriend, 58-year-old Norman McBride, were taken into custody Tuesday. Rock was arrested in Lake Forest, while Wendy and McBride were arrested in Huntington Beach.

All three were charged with counts of elder abuse, fraud and embezzlement. They have since been released on bail, police said.

No details on the case or the alleged victim were disclosed.

Fullerton police are investigating along with the Orange County district attorney’s office and O.C. Adult Protective Services.

It was not immediately confirmed if Wagner had been placed on leave by Laguna Beach police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch