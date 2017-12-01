Holiday Avocado Recipe

Whether you’re scrambling for a unique holiday dish for your office potluck or you’re hosting a holiday party, you can’t go wrong with a savory spread. It’s always a crowd pleaser, perfect for the holidays!
Here is an easy-to-make avocado spread to serve as the centerpiece of any holiday table. Held together with nonfat Greek-style yogurt, gelatin, and Avocados from Chile, guests will revel in this delicious holiday spread. Just pour this avocado mixture into a unique holiday mold or 9×13-inch pan to chill until set and cut out shapes for fun holiday arrangements!
INGREDIENTS:
4 envelopes unflavored gelatin
1 cup cold water
8 Hass Avocados from Chile
1 carton (24 ounces) plain non fat Greek-style yogurt
1 cup basil or cilantro leaves
3 limes or lemons, juiced
1/4 cup minced sweet onion
1 tablespoon minced garlic, optional
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional
Halved cherry tomatoes, for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS:
In medium microwaveable bowl, stir together gelatin and water. Let stand about 5 minutes for gelatin to soften. Microwave on High 1 minute. Stir and then microwave another 30 seconds. Stir to dissolve gelatin. Set aside
Cut avocados in half. Lift out pit with spoon. Spoon avocado into food processor or blender container. Add yogurt, basil, lime juice, onion, garlic and cayenne and blend until smooth. Add gelatin and blend until smooth.
Spray an 8-cup tree mold with pan coating. Pour in avocado mixture and chill at least several hours or overnight. To unmold, place towel wrung out in very hot water on outside of mold. Run tip of knife around edge of mold and shake gently to loosen. Put serving platter on mold and then invert. Shake to loosen. Repeat with hot towel if necessary.
Garnish with halved cherry tomatoes. Serve with cheese knife to cut portions and spread on crackers or melba toast rounds.
MAKES ABOUT 32 APPETIZER SERVINGS