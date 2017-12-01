Watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren Mock Republican Tax Bill On Twitter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As the Senate nears a momentous vote on the massive Republican tax bill, Democrats are mocking what they say is the late-provided, hefty text of the legislation in videos and tweets.
They’re displaying the nearly 500 printed pages with handwritten notes in the margins.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts tweets, “No, I haven’t had time to read the 500-page (hashtag)GOPTaxScam bill that we’re voting on tonight,” with a photo of her reading aloud from pages at her desk. “Couldn’t read it if I tried – and I did.”
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana says “one page literally has hand-scribbled policy changes on it that can’t be read. This is Washington, D.C. at its worst. Montanans deserve so much better.”
