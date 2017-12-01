Watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren Mock Republican Tax Bill On Twitter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As the Senate nears a momentous vote on the massive Republican tax bill, Democrats are mocking what they say is the late-provided, hefty text of the legislation in videos and tweets.

They’re displaying the nearly 500 printed pages with handwritten notes in the margins.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts tweets, “No, I haven’t had time to read the 500-page (hashtag)GOPTaxScam bill that we’re voting on tonight,” with a photo of her reading aloud from pages at her desk. “Couldn’t read it if I tried – and I did.”

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana says “one page literally has hand-scribbled policy changes on it that can’t be read. This is Washington, D.C. at its worst. Montanans deserve so much better.”

What Exactly Is In This Tax Plan? An Economist Takes A Look

 

 

