Police: DUI Suspect Linked By DNA To Attempted Rape In Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Help is needed Friday to find a man suspected of trying to rape a woman that was caught on video.
Gildardo Cortez Martinez, 29, was identified by the Santa Ana Police Department as the suspect in an attempted rape last May. A 25-year-old woman was walking at 3:34 a.m. when she was pulled down the stairwell to the Copper Door, a Santa Ana bar, and sexually assaulted, Santa Ana police officials said.
Police say DNA evidence gathered from the attack linked Martinez to the crime.
Martinez currently has an outstanding warrant for driving under the influence. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, with a thin build, and brown hair, brown eyes, mustache, and a medium complexion.
Anyone with information about his location can contact Detective Majors at (714) 900-4174 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS (847-6227)