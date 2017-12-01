TODAY! CHiPs For Kids Kickoff Join Garth Kemp as he broadcasts live from the Citadel and bring a new, unwrapped toy between 11am-6pm! Read More

Police: DUI Suspect Linked By DNA To Attempted Rape In Santa Ana

Filed Under: Attempted Rape, Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Help is needed Friday to find a man suspected of trying to rape a woman that was caught on video.

Gildardo Cortez Martinez, 29, was identified by the Santa Ana Police Department as the suspect in an attempted rape last May. A 25-year-old woman was walking at 3:34 a.m. when she was pulled down the stairwell to the Copper Door, a Santa Ana bar, and sexually assaulted, Santa Ana police officials said.

Police say DNA evidence gathered from the attack linked Martinez to the crime.

Martinez currently has an outstanding warrant for driving under the influence. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, with a thin build, and brown hair, brown eyes, mustache, and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information about his location can contact Detective Majors at (714) 900-4174 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS (847-6227)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch