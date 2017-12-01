Anderson Scores Late In Third Period To Lift Blue Jackets Over Ducks, 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Josh Anderson scored late in the third period to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Friday night.

Anderson got his team-high 10th goal with just under five minutes left to make it 3-2. He fired the puck in off the left shoulder of goalie John Gibson. Anderson also had two assists.

Joonas Korpisalo had 25 saves, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, and Brandon Dubinsky had a goal and an assist for the Metropolitan Division-leading Blue Jackets, who have won eight of nine. Nick Foligno added an empty net-goal with 29 seconds left.

Cam Fowler and Kevin Roy scored, and Gibson had 27 saves for the Ducks, who have dropped five of six.

Dubinsky opened the scoring when he launched a wrist shot from the top of the right circle 7:02 into the game.

Fowler made it 1-1 about two minutes later when he carried the puck across the blue line, pulled up and beat Korpisalo on his glove side with a slap shot. Roy put the Ducks up with his third goal of the season 2:32 into the second with a player from each team sitting in the penalty box. Roy got a breakaway on a nice stretch pass from newcomer Adam Henrique, charged Korpisalo and pushed it between the goalie’s pads.

Henrique and forward Joseph Blandisi made their debut for the Ducks after being acquired in a trade with New Jersey on Thursday for defenseman Sami Vatanen and a draft pick.

The Blue Jackets tied the game again — and finally got another power-play goal — 10:54 into the second when Pierre-Luc Dubois set up Panarin, who found some space and snapped it past Gibson from just inside the left circle. Columbus, with the worst power-play percentage in the league, was 1 for 29 with a man advantage in the last 12 games before Friday.

NOTES: Foligno and Gibson both were penalized near the end of the second period when they threw punches after a scuffle in the crease. … Anaheim’s top scorer, Rickard Rakell, missed his fourth consecutive game with an upper body injury. … Columbus D Scott Harrington played in just his fourth game of the season thanks to injuries to Ryan Murray and Matt Calvert. Calvert missed his 12th game, but he might play Saturday at Washington. Murray missed his second straight game. … Anaheim D Brandon Montour returned after missing a game with a hyperextended elbow.

UP NEXT

Anaheim: Plays at Nashville on Saturday night.

Columbus: Plays at Washington on Saturday night.

