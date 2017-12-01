CBS Stars Bring The Holiday Cheer To Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Stars from several CBS shows put on the holiday cheer Friday visiting kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

KCAL9’s Amy Johnson said the stars from “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “The Talk” — to name a few — went room-to-room spreading holiday cheer.

Or, loosely translated, handing out neat gifts.

“If we could just show up just like one day,” said Brian Dietzen, a “NCIS” star, “and try to make them smile a little bit, by handing out some presents — which are very generously donated — and give some funds to the hospital, I’m thinking there is no place we would rather be.”

“NCIS” Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen knows what visits like this mean to the kids.

“It’s really about just a moment of escape,” Olsen said, “where they are not sick kids. They’re just kids. And they’re celebrating the holidays, and when you bring in those toys and you see that smile that just came on his face, I start to cry.”

“These are the moments when you realize how blessed and charmed your life is,” said actress Nia Long, also a star of “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

She added, “Where you realize how many people are in need, it’s my pleasure to give back.”

Each child got a special gift with the visits.

“He always likes when he gets visitors,” said Lisa Fabry, mother of one of the patients. “They brighten his day.”

The stars joined many others for the seventh annual toy distribution.

“When you hear us say CBS Cares, we really do,” said “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood. “It’s just our time to take the shine off of us, and put it on someone else in need.”

Joining her, the show’s newest co-host, Eve.

“You have to spread the love,” she said, “You have to spread the blessings. Otherwise you’re wasting yourself away.”

Cast members of the new “Star Trek; Discovery”(CBS All Access) also came out. And some of CBS2/KCAL9’s stars joined them as well — namely Rick Garcia, Elsa Ramon and Jeff Vaughn — were also there.

The stars handed out hundreds of toys Friday. They’ve distributed more than 15,000 over the seven years.