What To Do This Weekend In Orange County – December 1

The holidays are officially here and while there is always a ton of things to get done to prepare, you have to just enjoy the spirit of the season too. There is a host of cool things happening over the next few days that will help get you into the mood. Here is a look at what you can with your weekend to avoid being a Scrooge.

Friday, December 1

Fullerton Artwalk

223 W Santa Fe Ave.

Fullerton, CA 92832

(714) 871-2727

www.fullertonartwalk.com 223 W Santa Fe Ave.Fullerton, CA 92832(714) 871-2727 The first Friday of every month the charming streets of Fullerton come alive with contributions from locals artists. The Fullerton Artwalk is a community effort that gives artists of every medium to showcase their work in the restaurant and retail spaces that line the neighborhood hub of downtown. Live music, food and drink special, plus plenty of art to soak in and even take home for the right price, the Artwalk is a great reason to stay out passed your bedtime.



Irvine Christmas Train

Irvine Park Railroad

1 Irvine Park Road

Orange, CA 92869

www.ocparks.com Irvine Park is an already tranquil space but around the holidays, festive lights and a man in a fuzzy red suit transform the green grounds into a winter wonderland. The anchor the park continues to be the real, scaled down, train and track that runs throughout the space. Decorated for the holiday, the train is a great way to get into the holiday spirit and is one of the more popular family-friendly Christmas events in all of Orange County.

Saturday, December 2

Beachfront Cinema – Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

Huntington State Beach

Newland & Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92605

www.beachfrontcinema.com Huntington State BeachNewland & Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92605 There aren’t many places where you can watch a movie outdoors, on the beach, during the winter. Beachfront Cinema is setting up on the sand of Surf City USA to host a holiday themed film series. This weekend, the modern holiday classic, ELF, will be screened and paired with an ugly Christmas sweater party. Guests can find a spot on the sand, put together their movie snack spread, and enjoy a hilarious flick while digging heir toes in the sand. Music, food, film, and an ugly sweater make for a great Saturday evening.



Celebrate the Holidays with Seth MacFarlane

Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

615 Town Center Dr.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

www.scfta.org While most people know Seth MacFarlane from his work in film and television, the award-winning writer, producer, and director is also an accomplished singer. His baritone voice channels the timeless sound of the Great American songbook in what translates as a sincere nod to the classic crooner. MacFarlane is making his Orange County debut this weekend to perform a collection of holiday standards to help usher in the season. It only makes sense that Seth’s debut is at one of Orange County’s most prestigious stages.

Sunday, December 3

WWE Holiday Tour

Honda Center

2695 E. Katella Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 704-2400

www.wwe.com Honda Center2695 E. Katella Ave.Anaheim, CA 92806(714) 704-2400 As the pinnacle of professional wrestling, whenever the WWE comes through town the ticket is always hot. Currently in the middle of their Holiday Tour, the cast of heroes and heels will meet in the squared circle at the Honda Center this Sunday for a night of fireworks. Fans can see their favorite stars duke it out and soak in a bit of adrenaline to ratchet up the usually tame activities of the holiday season.



Snow Day

Anaheim Indoor Marketplace

1440 S. Anaheim Blvd.

Anaheim, CA 92805

(714) 999-0888

anaheimindoormarketplace.com The weather during the holiday season in Southern California is more sunny than snowy, but the Marketplace is Anaheim is working to bring some holiday cheer to Orange County. In fact, they are bringing 25 tons of it. This free, family-friendly event gives guests the chance to play in the snow, slide down mini slopes and enjoy a cup of free hot chocolate to warm back up.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.