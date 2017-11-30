Utah Jazz Soundly Beat Clippers, 126-107

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Utah Jazz had seven players score in double figures, going on a 21-4 run in the fourth quarter to run away from the Los Angeles Clippers 126-107 on Thursday night.

Reserve Alec Burks scored a season-high 28 points to lead Utah, with rookie Donovan Mitchell adding 24 points.

Austin Rivers led the Clippers with 25 points, and Lou Williams had 20.

The Clippers trailed 94-93 early in the fourth quarter before Utah took command. The Jazz outscored the Clippers 32-20 in the final period.

The Clippers were playing without four starters. Lone regular starter DeAndre Jordan finished with eight points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

The Jazz also played without four injured players, including starting center Rudy Gobert and leading scorer Rodney Hood.

The Clippers lost despite shooting 54.3 percent and out-rebounding the Jazz 36-33.

Depth hurt the Clippers, whose reserves were outscored 49-30 by the Jazz.

TIP-INS

Jazz: With Hood out with left ankle soreness, Utah listed four players out on their daily injury report — Gobert (tibia contusion), Joe Johnson (wrist tendon instability) and Dante Exum and (shoulder surgery). Said coach Quin Snyder: “We’ve got our work cut out for us, there’s no secret there. You may not be able to push through at a high level in terms of wins and losses, but you just compete. That’s all you can do.”

Clippers: The Clippers’ injury situation is even worse. They are down four starters — Blake Griffin (MCL sprain), Patrick Beverley (knee surgery), Danilo Gallinari (sprained ankle) and Milos Teodosic (plantar fascia). Said coach Doc Rivers: “Everybody just needs to do their job, play their role. The games won’t be 30-30, I guarantee you. Someone’s going to make some shots.”

UP NEXT

Jazz: Return home Friday to play the Pelicans. They are 18-8 all-time in Salt Lake City against the Pelicans.

Clippers: Will travel to Dallas on Saturday to meet the Mavericks. Have won eight of last 12 vs. Dallas.

