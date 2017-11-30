Suspect Wanted In Attack On Elderly Man In Hollywood May Already Be In Custody

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A suspect sought in an unprovoked attack on an elderly man in Hollywood back in October may already be in custody for a similar assault that occurred on the same day, authorities confirmed Thursday.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles police released surveillance video of an attack that occurred at around 8 a.m. on Oct. 20 in the 800 block of North La Brea Avenue.

In the video, an elderly man and the suspect pass each other on the sidewalk. The male suspect, however, turns, follows the victim for a few steps, and then strikes him from behind in the head with what looks to be a backpack.

As the elderly man crumbles to the ground, the suspect calmly walks away. The victim suffered serious injuries, but survived, police said.

Following the release of the video Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to CBS2 that deputies had, on the same day, Oct. 20, taken a man into custody for a similar attack that occurred about three hours later.

At around 11 a.m. on Oct. 20, deputies arrested a man for an attack that occurred at Santa Monica Boulevard and West Spaulding Avenue in West Hollywood. Deputies were called to an assault with a deadly weapon and arrived to find the suspect had fled. Video taken by a freelance photographer showed them chasing him down and arresting him at North Fairfax Avenue and Romaine Street. The victim in the second assault suffered only minor injuries. The attack did not involve a backpack, but some kind of hard object, the sheriff’s department said.

LAPD has not commented on the situation. However, sheriff’s officials believe that, based on the suspect’s description and the video evidence, the same man was likely responsible for both attacks.

The suspect has remained in custody since that arrest, LASD reports. His name was not released.