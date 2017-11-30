Shotgun Wielding 88-Year-Old Whittier Man In Standoff With Deputies

WHITTIER (CBSLA) — Sheriff’s Deputies are in a standoff with an 88-year=old man in Whittier Thursday evening.
Stu Mundel, reporting in Sky9, said the incident began with a dispute between the 88-year-old and a neighbor.
The neighbor said the man went back into his home and retrieved a shotgun. The neighbor said he called the Sheriff’s department.
The incident is playing out in the 10700 block of Valley View Drive.
When they arrived, the elderly man went back into his home and has refused to come out. Mundel reported there is a possible language barrier.
The language of the suspect was not immediately available.
Sheriff’s said the man was in the home alone and they were hoping to find family members to talk him out.
The street was put on lock down and several neighbors were evacuated, Mundel reported.