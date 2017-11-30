Rams Team Headlines: RBs Brown, Dunbar Return To Practice

By Cedric Williams

Fresh off Sunday’s convincing victory over the NFC South leading New Orleans Saints, the NFC West leading Los Angeles Rams returned to practice on Wednesday. And when they got there, the Rams had a few players join them that they weren’t sure would be able to when this week began.

The two most prominent names back on the practice field were running backs Malcolm Brown and Lance Dunbar. Brown has been out for the last couple of weeks with a knee injury, and Dunbar has been working his way back from an off-season knee injury and hasn’t played all season.

On the defensive side, cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, who didn’t play last week due to a thigh injury, was also back on the practice field Wednesday. All three players were limited, but could play Sunday when the Rams go on the road to face the Arizona Cardinals.

There were several players who sat out on Wednesday. WR Josh Reynolds and CB Kayvon Webster both have ankle injuries, but could possibly return to practice on Thursday. WR Robert Woods (shoulder) and LB Connor Barwin (arm) are definitely out this week. Woods could return to practice as soon as next week, but Barwin, who had surgery on Monday, will be out for at least a couple of weeks.

TE Tyler Higbee sat out due to an undisclosed illness, while OL Andrew Whitworth, LB Mark Barron, and C John Sullivan enjoyed their weekly rest day and did not participate in practice. The latter three, and possibly Higbee as well, are expected to practice on Thursday.

Week 14 game will keep original start time

The league office announced on Wednesday that it has decided not to use next week’s Rams home game against the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles as its flex game for NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Instead, the game will remain a 1:25 p.m. start and it will be televised as originally scheduled by FOX.

Next week’s Sunday night game will be a matchup of AFC North rivals, Baltimore at Pittsburgh.